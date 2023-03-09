questions-arise-after-release-of-video-showing-traffic-stop-involving-mishawaka-mayor’s-son

Questions about whether proper procedures were being followed are being asked after bodycam video released to the media shows the interaction between the mayor of Mishawaka’s son and the police after Wood was pulled over for allegedly driving at a high rate of speed.

ABC 5 received the video through a Freedom of Information request and reports that the officer who conducted the car stop indicated that Joe Wood was showing signs of intoxication during the traffic stop.

Wood was pulled over at the intersection of East Mishawaka and Indiana Avenue. Below is transcript of the exchange on the video:

“I pulled you over because of the way you were driving. I tried to catch up to you for like ten blocks.”

Joe Wood, Mishawaka mayor Dave Wood’s son, was removed from the vehicle following that interaction.

Officer 1: “You said you haven’t been drinking anything tonight?”

Wood: “No”

Officer 1: “What’s that? Hey man you don’t have to cry, you’re not in any trouble.”

Wood: “I work for the city and my dad’s the BLEEP.”

Officer 1: “What’s your last name?”

Wood: “Wood.”

The officer told his supervisor he observed signs of intoxication.

Officer 1: “That’s Dave Wood’s son, he’s bombed.”

Officer 2: “What?”

Officer 1: “That’s Dave Wood’s son, he’s bombed.”

Officer 2: “God *BLEEP*it”

The officer then told other responding officers about Wood’s condition.

Officer 1: “I pull him over, smells like alcohol, stumbling all over.”

Joe Wood was not given a field sobriety test nor was he asked to provide a breath sample.

When the shift commander responded, he took Wood with him for an off-camera conversation. Then the captain told Wood to lock up his vehicle before telling the officer who initiated the stop.

Officer 1: “I’ll take care of it.”

The Mayor’s office provided the following statement:

“The mayor’s expectations are well known, public safety and law and order are job number one. His expectation is that everyone be treated fairly under the law. The mayor did not find out about the traffic stop involving his adult son until after the fact.”

Joe Wood works in the sewer department and is not currently facing any criminal charges, nor was he arrested on the scene, ABC 57 reported.

Mishawaka’s Police Chief says nobody in the department has been disciplined regarding the incident, which is under review by the administration, ABC 57 reported.

Watch the original report from ABC 57 and see the video here

pappa2200