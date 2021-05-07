rabbit-and-pork-fat-kebab-with-sulla-sauce-and-carrot-pickle

1

Begin by making the carrot pickle – if possible, make this a day or two in advance as it will develop in flavour. Heat a dash of mustard oil in a pan and add the ginger-garlic paste. Add the chilli and turmeric powder, stir to combine, then add the carrots and toss to coat. Pour in the kasundi mustard sauce then cook, stirring occasionally, for 6-7 minutes, or until the carrots are cooked but with a good bite to them. Allow to cool, then cover and keep in the fridge