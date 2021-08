Big World Pictures has picked up Romanian auteur Radu Jude’s “Uppercase Print,” which premiered last year in the Berlinale’s Forum section. The sale was handled by Brussels-based Best Friend Forever. The director’s “Bad Luck Banging” won the 2021 Golden Bear at the Berlinale. An adaptation of a 2013 play, “Tipografic majuscul” by Romanian playwright Gianina […]