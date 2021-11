“Annaatthe,” the latest film from Indian superstar Rajinikanth, will receive a massive 1,193 screen release outside India, in addition to more than 1,000 screens at home. The Tamil-language film, also being released in Telugu as “Peddhanna,” will release across 677 screens in the U.S., 17 in Canada, 110 in Malaysia, 23 in Singapore, 35 in […]