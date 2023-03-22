ramadan-in-london:-piccadilly-lights-up-with-decorations-for-first-time-ever





London’s famous Piccadilly Circus lit up with Ramadan decorations for the first time ever ahead of the Islamic holy month.

The city’s West End sparkled with 30,000 new lights as Muslims around the world prepared to fast for an entire month starting from March 23.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan switched on the lights on Tuesday evening in honor of the 1.28 million Muslims who live in the city.

For the first time ever the West End is being lit up by a beautiful display of lights to mark the holy month of Ramadan ☪️✨ It was an honour to switch them on officially this evening ahead of the start of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/t6gXpwAxiE — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) March 21, 2023

A “Happy Ramadan” LED sign was hung on Coventry Street, which links Leicester Square – the heart of West End London – with Piccadilly.











First ever Ramadan lights installation at Piccadilly Circus is pictured on the eve of the first day of Ramadan, in London, Britain, March 21 2023. (Reuters) Women take pictures of the first ever Ramadan lights installation at Piccadilly Circus on the eve of the first day of Ramadan, in London, Britain, March 21 2023. (Reuters) First ever Ramadan lights installation at Piccadilly Circus is pictured on the eve of the first day of Ramadan, in London, Britain, March 21 2023. (Reuters)

The lights were sponsored by the Aziz Foundation, a family charitable foundation set up in 2015 by Asif Aziz and founded by King Charles in 2007 that works towards improving access to postgraduate education and supporting many other community projects.

Ramadan is an essential pillar of Islam and is the month-long period when Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. The ritual is meant to encourage everyone to focus on their spirituality, patience, and charity.

Across London, an open Iftar – the meal with which Muslims break their fast at sunset – will be organized at the Victoria and Albert Museum in south Kensington, according to local media reports.

A temporary mosque and Ramadan pavilion have also been set up for Muslims and non-Muslims to enjoy.

Football giant Chelsea is also set to host an Iftar at their stadium in Stamford Bridge on March 26 – the first time a Premier Club has done so.

Read more:

Ramadan around the world: 2023’s longest and shortest fasting hours

Ramadan: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims around the world a blessed month

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce Ramadan to begin on Thursday

pappa2200