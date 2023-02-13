Rampant development no answer to housing problem

by Ufficio Stampa
13 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
rampant-development-no-answer-to-housing-problem


We are overdosing on development. Human activity is the major cause of climate change. To fix it, we need to rethink what we mean by growth

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Rampant development no answer to housing problem

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: