One of my all-time favorite no-brainer quick-fix meals is pasta + broccoli + butter + Parmesan (aka Bowties and Broccoli ). But what I discovered this week is that sprinkling a little ranch seasoning mix over top really takes it to the next level! This Ranch Broccoli Pasta just takes minutes to make and is full of deliciously creamy, tangy, herby ranch flavor!



What Kind of Ranch Seasoning to Use

I used a half batch of my homemade ranch seasoning, but you can use a store-bought packet of ranch seasoning mix if you prefer. This recipe calls for 1.5 Tbsp of ranch seasoning, which is about ½ of a store-bought packet. Of course, you could always add more seasoning if you prefer!

Use Any Pasta

Another reason that I love this quick-fix meal is that you can do this with whatever shape pasta you have. So it’s a great way to use up odds and ends of boxes of pasta that you may have hanging out in your pantry (if you’re like me and rarely cook an entire pound of pasta at once).

What Else Can I Add?

As usual, this recipe is a great jumping-off point for a number of fun variations. Here are some other ingredients you can add to take this easy meal up a notch:

Diced grilled chicken

Bacon

Grated Parmesan

Grape tomatoes (sliced in half)

Ranch Broccoli Pasta This Ranch Broccoli Pasta just takes minutes to make and is full of deliciously creamy, tangy, herby ranch flavor! Total Cost: $1.71 recipe / $0.43 serving Author: Beth – Budget Bytes Prep Time: 10mins Cook Time: 15mins Total Time: 25mins Servings: 4 8 oz. pasta (any shape) ($0.50)

1/2 lb. frozen broccoli florets ($0.72)

2 Tbsp butter ($0.20)

1.5 Tbsp ranch seasoning ($0.27)

1/8 tsp salt (or to taste) ($0.01)

1/8 tsp freshly cracked pepper ($0.01) Bring a large pot of water to a boil for the pasta. Once boiling, add the pasta and continue to boil until the pasta is tender (about 7-10 minutes).

When the pasta is just tender, add the frozen broccoli florets to the boiling water with the pasta, and let it sit for about one minute. Reserve a ¼ cup of the starchy pasta water, then drain the pasta and broccoli in a colander.

Return the drained pasta and broccoli to the pot with the burner turned off. Add the butter and ranch seasoning and stir until the butter is melted and everything is coated in the seasoning. If the pasta becomes dry while stirring, add a splash of the reserved pasta water.

Finally, season the pasta with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm. Serving: 1.5 cups ・ Calories: 296 kcal ・ Carbohydrates: 49 g ・ Protein: 9 g ・ Fat: 7 g ・ Sodium: 567 mg ・ Fiber: 3 g

How to Make Ranch Broccoli Pasta – Step by Step Photos

Bring a large pot of water to a boil for the pasta. Once boiling, add the pasta and continue to boil until the pasta is tender (7-10 minutes). Add the frozen broccoli florets during the last minute of boiling. Reserve a 1/4 cup of the starchy pasta water, then drain the pasta and broccoli in a colander.

Add the drained pasta and broccoli back to the pot (heat turned off) and add 2 Tbsp butter and about 1.5 Tbsp ranch seasoning mix. Stir until the butter is melted and everything is coated in butter and seasoning. If the pasta become dry while stirring, add a splash of the reserved pasta water.

Taste the pasta and add salt and pepper to your liking. Serve warm! So simple, so delish.