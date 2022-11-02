ranked:-gen-z’s-favorite-brands,-compared-with-older-generations

Can I share this graphic?

Gen Z’s Favorite Brands, Compared with Older Generations

Generation Z’s favorite brands, in absolute terms, aren’t wildly different from preferences of other generations, with Walmart, Google, and Netflix ranking high. But when it comes to the brands that do the best with Gen Z compared to their elders, the list shakes up dramatically.

This ranking uses consumer preference data from Morning Consult to show which brands are favored considerably more by Gen Z when compared to the general public. A brand’s rank is determined by the difference in favorability between Gen Z’s survey responses and the average of all U.S. adult respondents.

Note: Gen Z is the generation born between 1997-2012. Favorability in this ranking is measured using the share of a generation who said they have a “very” or “somewhat” favorable opinion of said brand.

Brands Preferred by Gen Z

Compared to Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers, who may not care as much for these 20 brands, Gen Z—currently between 9-25 years old—loves them. Let’s dive in:

Rank Brand Favorability Difference U.S. Adult Favorability Gen Z Favorability #1 TikTok +30 39% 69% #2 Discord +29 21% 50% #3 Snapchat +29 35% 64% #4 Instagram +25 48% 73% #5 Cash App +25 41% 66% #6 Spotify +23 47% 70% #7 Shein +22 22% 44% #8 Trolli +21 24% 45% #9 Twitch +21 21% 42% #10 Apple Pay +20 39% 59% #11 DoorDash +18.7 46.7% 65.5% #12 Fenty Beauty +18.6 17.1% 35.7% #13 Reddit +17.8 33.0% 50.7% #14 Twitter +17.3 33.7% 50.9% #15 Epic Games +17.1 24.9% 42.0% #16 Roblox +16.8 22.0% 38.7% #17 Vans +16.5 51.7% 68.2% #18 Xbox +16.4 48.4% 64.8% #19 Capri Sun +16.2 60.4% 76.6% #20 PlayStation +15.9 56.4% 72.2%

Note: Differences may not add up exactly due to rounding.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok takes the top spot. The app that is frequently used to poke fun at older generations and that in many ways is a reflection of Gen Z culture, is 30 points more favorable with the young generation than others.

Members of Gen Z are the first true “digital natives”—meaning they were raised in the age of digital technology. As a result, many of their favorite brands are either some kind of social media platform and/or digital service, like Apple Pay, Snapchat, or Spotify. In fact, eight of Gen Z’s top 10 favorites on the above list are digital brands.

Another distinguishing feature of consumers in this generation is that they’re more likely to care about brand ethics and sustainable consumption than other generations.

However, one brand among their top 20 that defies that sentiment is the Chinese clothing company, Shein. This fast fashion company’s model promotes a culture of mass clothing hauls and thus, clothing waste—making it far from environmentally conscious. Shein has also come under fire recently for violating labor laws in its Chinese production facilities. And yet 44% of Gen Zs have a good impression of the brand, and it particularly does well with Gen Z women.

Interestingly, members of Gen Z in the U.S. are also the first cohort to have strong awareness of Chinese brands more generally.

Gen Z vs. Millennials

Two generations that are often lumped together, Gen Z and Millennials have some considerable differences when it comes to their favorite brands. Here’s a brief look at some of the brands that do better with Gen Z compared to Millennials specifically, using favorability difference:

TikTok: 14.2

Crocs: 13.4

Pixar: 8.1

Morphe: 6.1

Compared to their generational neighbors, one interesting standout is Crocs—the utilitarian, but highly-customizable foam clogs—which almost 60% of Gen Zs see as favorable compared to only 46% of Millennials.

Gen Z’s Favorite Brands Overall

While Gen Z differentiates itself from the older generations in many ways, a lot of the overall favorites still align with everyone else’s.

Rank Brand Favorability #1 YouTube 86.2% #2 Google 83.9% #3 Netflix 82.2% #4 Amazon 80.3% #5 M&Ms 79.8% #6 Walmart 79.8% #7 Target 79.7% #8 Doritos 79.3% #9 Kit Kat 79.0% #10 Oreo 78.6% #11 Gatorade 78.5% #12 Nike 78.4% #13 Cheetos 77.5% #14 Dollar Tree 77.4% #15 Sprite 77.4% #16 Pringles 76.7% #17 Capri Sun 76.6% #18 Pixar 76.6% #19 Skittles 76.3% #20 Apple 75.9%

Removing the favorability difference score reveals that many of the most popular brands overall still win out, such as Netflix, Google, and Amazon.

Gen Z Trends

Overall, the report found that it’s hard for brands to win with Gen Z. Across all brands that were scored, 33% of the general American public rated them as favorable, but for Gen Z respondents the number dropped to 27%.

In general, Gen Z tends to value conscious consumption and subsequently, brands that can meet those expectations. Digital services and products also do well with this generation that has never known a world without internet.

As more and more Gen Zers enter the labor market and grow their consumer power, they will be an important generation to watch.

