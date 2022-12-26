ranked:-the-100-biggest-public-companies-in-the-world

View the full-resolution version of this infographic.

The Biggest Companies in the World in 2022

This year has been shaped by uncomfortable macroeconomic headwinds.

Trillions of dollars were erased in public company market capitalizations, investor confidence waned, and cost pressures squeezed consumer pocketbooks.

Taken together, many of the world’s largest companies experienced sharp declines in market share. Still, a few companies in key sectors had positive growth over the year.

As 2022 comes to a close, the above infographic shows the biggest companies in the world, using data from Companiesmarketcap.com.

The World’s Largest Public Companies in 2022

Today, Apple stands as the world’s most valuable company, towering at a $2.3 trillion valuation.

Despite the tech downturn of 2022—driven by rising interest rates and slower sales—Apple maintained its top spot. This was largely thanks to record revenues and healthy consumer demand for iPhones, which drive about half of its total revenue.

Following Apple is Microsoft. Unlike Apple, Microsoft has faced slower earnings over the year due to lower demand for personal computers and the weighing impact of a strong U.S. dollar. Overall, about 50% of the company’s sales take place overseas.

As we show below, there are now only four companies left in the trillion dollar market cap club.

2022 Rank Company Market Capitalization Sector Location 1 Apple $2.3T Technology U.S. 2 Microsoft $1.9T Technology U.S. 3 Saudi Aramco $1.8T Energy Saudi Arabia 4 Alphabet $1.2T Technology U.S. 5 Amazon $924B Consumer Discretionary U.S. 6 Berkshire Hathaway $686B Financials U.S. 7 Tesla $522B Consumer Discretionary U.S. 8 UnitedHealth Group $510B Health Care U.S. 9 Johnson & Johnson $465B Health Care U.S. 10 Visa $454B Industrials U.S. 11 NVIDIA $437B Technology U.S. 12 Exxon Mobil $437B Energy U.S. 13 TSMC $417B Technology Taiwan 14 Walmart $399B Consumer Discretionary U.S. 15 Tencent $397B Technology China 16 JPMorgan Chase $394B Financials U.S. 17 LVMH $377B Consumer Discretionary France 18 Procter & Gamble $361B Consumer Staples U.S. 19 Eli Lilly $349B Health Care U.S. 20 Mastercard $344B Industrials U.S. 21 Home Depot $334B Consumer Discretionary U.S. 22 Chevron $328B Energy U.S. 23 Nestlé $322B Consumer Staples Switzerland 24 Kweichow Moutai $313B Consumer Staples China 25 Samsung $306B Technology South Korea 26 Meta (Facebook) $304B Technology U.S. 27 Pfizer $293B Health Care U.S. 28 AbbVie $292B Health Care U.S. 29 Novo Nordisk $292B Health Care Denmark 30 Coca-Cola $277B Consumer Staples U.S. 31 Merck $276B Health Care U.S. 32 Roche $267B Health Care Switzerland 33 Bank of America $263B Financials U.S. 34 Pepsico $253B Consumer Staples U.S. 35 ASML $247B Technology Netherlands 36 Alibaba $245B Consumer Discretionary China 37 Broadcom $225B Technology U.S. 38 Thermo Fisher Scientific $223B Health Care U.S. 39 Oracle $219B Technology U.S. 40 Costco $216B Consumer Discretionary U.S. 41 Astrazeneca $215B Health Care United Kingdom 42 Reliance Industries $214B Energy India 43 ICBC $208B Financials China 44 McDonald’s $203B Consumer Discretionary U.S. 45 Cisco $203B Telecommunications U.S. 46 Shell $201B Energy Netherlands 47 Danaher $199B Health Care U.S. 48 L’Oréal $197B Consumer Discretionary France 49 Toyota $197B Consumer Discretionary Japan 50 Novartis $196B Health Care Switzerland 51 Abbott Laboratories $109B Health Care U.S. 52 Accenture $184B Industrials Ireland 53 T-Mobile $177B Telecommunications U.S. 54 Nike $175B Consumer Discretionary U.S. 55 Walt Disney $173B Consumer Discretionary U.S. 56 Nextera Energy $172B Utilities U.S. 57 Hermès $169B Consumer Discretionary France 58 Bristol-Myers Squibb $168B Health Care U.S. 59 Linde $166B Basic Materials United Kingdom 60 Wells Fargo $163B Financials U.S. 61 Texas Instruments $161B Technology U.S. 62 BHP Group $160B Basic Materials Australia 63 Verizon $159B Telecommunications U.S. 64 Philip Morris $159B Consumer Staples U.S. 65 Comcast $158B Telecommunications U.S. 66 UPS $158B Industrials U.S. 67 Adobe $157B Technology U.S. 68 Morgan Stanley $154B Financials U.S. 69 China Construction Bank $152B Financials China 70 TotalEnergies $152B Energy France 71 Charles Schwab $150B Financials U.S. 72 Amgen $148B Health Care U.S. 73 Raytheon Technologies $146B Industrials U.S. 74 Tata Consultancy $146B Technology India 75 CATL $145B Consumer Discretionary China 76 China Mobile $145B Telecommunications China 77 Honeywell $144B Industrials U.S. 78 Agricultural Bank of China $141B Financials China 79 Netflix $140B Consumer Discretionary U.S. 80 Meituan $140B Technology China 81 ConocoPhillips $139B Energy U.S. 82 AT&T $138B Financials U.S. 83 CVS Health $136B Health Care U.S. 84 Dior $136B Consumer Discretionary France 85 Qualcomm $136B Technology U.S. 86 Prosus $135B Technology Netherlands 87 RBC $135B Financials Canada 88 IBM $134B Technology U.S. 89 Salesforce $133B Technology U.S. 90 Union Pacific $133B Industrials U.S. 91 Deere & Company $132B Industrials U.S. 92 Unilever $130B Consumer Staples United Kingdom 93 CM Bank $130B Financials China 94 HDFC Bank $129B Financials India 95 Elevance Health $128B Health Care U.S. 96 AIA $128B Financials Hong Kong 97 Lockheed Martin $127B Industrials U.S. 98 PetroChina $127B Energy China 99 SAP $127B Technology Germany 100 Lowe’s $124B Consumer Discretionary U.S.

*As of Dec 12, 2022.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco is the third largest publicly-traded company globally, at $1.8 trillion. It’s also the only non-U.S. company in the top 10.

In May, the state-run company briefly became the most valuable company on the planet as soaring energy prices boosted earnings. Saudia Arabia is the largest exporter of oil in the world, and the country’s economy is forecast to grow 7.6% in 2022—one of the fastest globally.

Overall, 62 companies of the 100 largest are headquartered in the U.S., 11 are based in China, and five are located in France.

Top 10 Performance in 2022

For many of the world’s largest companies, 2022 was a brutal year for performance.

As the above graphic shows, the vast majority of the world’s titans saw their market values decline. Half of these companies saw double-digit drops.

Tesla has witnessed nearly 70% of its market cap being erased this year. Two main factors are behind this drop: falling demand, especially in China, and CEO Elon Musk’s volatile and risky acquisition of Twitter.

On the other hand, UnitedHealth Group has seen the strongest performance among the top 10.

The company, which rakes in a large share of its earnings from employer-backed insurance plans, said that recessionary impacts had not yet begun materializing in 2022.

Biggest Companies in the World, by Sector

Even with sinking market values across the sector in 2022, tech remains dominant.

Among the world’s biggest companies, 20 are in tech, spanning a combined market value of $9.2 trillion. For perspective, that’s about 31% of the market value of the 100 largest companies.

Rank Sector Combined Market Value Number of Companies Biggest Company in Sector 1 Technology $9.2T 20 Apple 2 Consumer Discretionary $4.7T 17 Amazon 3 Health Care $4.3T 17 UnitedHealth Group 4 Energy $3.4T 8 Saudi Aramco 5 Financials $3.0T 14 Berkshire Hathaway 6 Industrials $1.8T 9 Visa 7 Consumer Staples $1.8T 7 Procter & Gamble 8 Telecommunications $841B 5 Cisco 9 Basic Materials $326B 2 Linde 10 Utilities $127B 1 Nextera Energy

Companies are classified according to the FTSE Russell Industry Classification Benchmark. *As of Dec 12, 2022.

Consumer discretionary and health care sectors fall next in line, with big players such as Amazon and Johnson & Johnson among their ranks.

At the other end of the spectrum is utilities, the smallest sector overall at least pertaining to the largest companies list. NextEra Energy, the sole utilities company among the rankings is one of the world’s largest developers of wind and solar energy. Over the next three years, it plans to invest up to $95 billion in greening its power operations.

Change of Fortune

It comes as no surprise that many of the biggest companies in the world are long-established players in global markets.

Yet within the rankings, some of the notable risers compared to 2021 are UnitedHealth Group, which launched from #19 in 2021 to #8 this year and NVIDIA which has climbed to become the 11th largest company globally, up from #24 last year.

By contrast, some of the biggest losers are Meta (Facebook’s parent company) and Alibaba. Meta has fallen across the rankings to #26 in 2022 from #6 in 2021. Meanwhile, Alibaba was once the ninth largest globally but has tumbled to #36. Both companies have seen considerable value wiped from their market caps—roughly 66% and 28%, respectively​​—amid lagging earnings.

With the year coming to a close, it remains to be seen whether the world’s biggest companies stage a comeback in 2023, or face more challenging conditions ahead.

