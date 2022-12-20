Ranked: The Most Valuable NFL Teams in 2022

The world’s most valuable sports teams include internationally beloved soccer clubs, massive NBA franchises, and renowned MLB teams. But, it’s the National Football League (NFL) that has arguably the most valuable teams in the world.

In June 2022, the Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 billion, a record for the most expensive team purchase. But if other teams were to sell, they’d potentially command an even greater price tag.

Which teams, and conferences, reign supreme in value? This graphic by Truman Du uses data from Forbes last calculated in August 2022 to show the most valuable NFL teams.

NFL Teams by Value

To calculate team values, Forbes used enterprise values (total team equity plus net debt) and factored in each team’s stadium-related revenue. This includes non-NFL revenue that accrues to each team’s owner, but doesn’t account for the stadium’s real estate value.

The findings? NFL teams continue to become more valuable, rising in 2022 to an average of $4.47 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

Rank NFL Team Value (Aug 2022) 1 Dallas Cowboys $8.00B 2 New England Patriots $6.40B 3 Los Angeles Rams $6.20B 4 New York Giants $6.00B 5 Chicago Bears $5.80B 6 Washington Commanders $5.60B 7 New York Jets $5.40B 8 San Francisco 49ers $5.20B 9 Las Vegas Raiders $5.10B 10 Philadelphia Eagles $4.90B 11 Houston Texans $4.70B 12 Denver Broncos $4.65B 13 Miami Dolphins $4.60B 14 Seattle Seahawks $4.50B 15 Green Bay Packers $4.25B 16 Atlanta Falcons $4.00B 17 Pittsburgh Steelers $3.98B 18 Minnesota Vikings $3.93B 19 Baltimore Ravens $3.90B 20 Los Angeles Chargers $3.88B 21 Cleveland Browns $3.85B 22 Indianapolis Colts $3.80B 23 Kansas City Chiefs $3.70B 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $3.68B 25 Carolina Panthers $3.60B 26 New Orleans Saints $3.58B 27 Tennessee Titans $3.50B 28 Jacksonville Jaguars $3.48B 29 Buffalo Bills $3.40B 30 Arizona Cardinals $3.27B 31 Detroit Lions $3.05B 32 Cincinnati Bengals $3.00B

At the top of the rankings, the Dallas Cowboys sit at an estimated valuation of $8 billion, making them the most valuable sports team in the world.

They were the first team to generate over $1 billion in annual revenue thanks to massive sponsorship deals, including an estimated $220 million in stadium advertising and sponsorship revenue.

This is especially impressive, since NFL teams actually share just over 70% of football-related revenue. As Forbes points out, the Cowboys have been the most successful at capitalizing on stadium and branding in order to boost external revenues.

Most Valuable NFL Teams by Conference

Truman also broke down NFL team valuations by conference, highlighting the extra monetary weight one has over the other.

The National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC) were formed in 1970 after the NFL merged with the rival American Football League. Over time and as the league has expanded, the conferences have shifted and realigned to end up at 4 divisions of 4 teams for 16 teams each as of 2022.

Impressively, NFC teams had an average valuation about $500 million higher than the AFC. It also had five of the six most valuable teams, with just the #2 New England Patriots representing the AFC at the top.

But with the most recent record sale taking place in the AFC (Denver Broncos), and more potential high-profile relocations and sales in the wings, the landscape of NFL team values might shift yet again in the near future.

The post Ranked: The Most Valuable NFL Teams in 2022 appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

Vito Califano