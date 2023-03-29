ranked:-the-world’s-25-richest-countries-by-gdp-per-capita

The Briefing
- The world GDP per capita continues to grow every year, and is projected to be $13,920 for 2023
- Luxembourg is the richest country with a GDP per capita of $128,820
Mapped: Which Are the World’s Richest Countries?
Measuring GDP per capita is a common measure of the economic wealth on a per person basis. This article sorts countries according to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections on GDP per capita for 2023.
Currently this metric is at $13,920 globally in 2023, up from $13,400 in 2022 and $11,160 in 2020, all nominal figures, not accounting for inflation.
Here is the full ranking of the richest countries in 2023, according to their per capita GDP.
|Country
|GDP per capita, USD
|Luxembourg
|$128,820
|Ireland
|$106,998
|Switzerland
|$94,835
|Qatar
|$89,417
|Norway
|$88,749
|Singapore
|$84,501
|United States
|$78,422
|Iceland
|$77,961
|Australia
|$68,024
|Denmark
|$66,394
|Sweden
|$60,474
|Canada
|$59,179
|Israel
|$58,274
|Netherlands
|$57,629
|Macao SAR
|$55,645
|Austria
|$52,317
|Hong Kong SAR
|$52,133
|United Kingdom
|$51,287
|Finland
|$51,178
|Belgium
|$50,907
|Germany
|$49,431
|New Zealand
|$49,009
|United Arab Emirates
|$48,263
|San Marino
|$47,485
|France
|$42,647
|Brunei Darussalam
|$41,714
|Andorra
|$40,644
|Puerto Rico
|$40,361
|Taiwan
|$36,834
|Kuwait
|$35,256
|Japan
|$35,034
|South Korea
|$34,768
|The Bahamas
|$34,549
|Malta
|$33,793
|Italy
|$33,663
|Aruba
|$33,483
|Estonia
|$31,216
|Slovenia
|$30,841
|Cyprus
|$30,240
|Czech Republic
|$29,857
|Spain
|$29,730
|Bahrain
|$29,077
|Saudi Arabia
|$27,009
|Lithuania
|$25,656
|Portugal
|$25,487
|Iran
|$23,620
|Oman
|$23,194
|Latvia
|$22,765
|Slovak Republic
|$22,296
|Barbados
|$21,637
|Greece
|$21,372
|Seychelles
|$21,321
|Guyana
|$21,163
|Trinidad and Tobago
|$20,642
|Uruguay
|$20,464
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|$20,393
|Hungary
|$20,119
|Poland
|$20,046
|Croatia
|$18,452
|Antigua and Barbuda
|$18,265
|Chile
|$17,282
|Panama
|$17,154
|Maldives
|$16,440
|Romania
|$16,228
|Palau
|$15,082
|Russian Federation
|$14,705
|Malaysia
|$13,943
|Costa Rica
|$13,806
|Argentina
|$13,768
|China
|$13,630
|Bulgaria
|$13,221
|Turkmenistan
|$13,021
|Kazakhstan
|$12,433
|Saint Lucia
|$11,679
|Dominican Republic
|$11,406
|Mexico
|$11,251
|Grenada
|$11,156
|Türkiye, Republic of
|$10,864
|Montenegro
|$10,722
|Nauru
|$10,097
|Equatorial Guinea
|$10,087
|Serbia
|$10,076
|Belarus
|$9,938
|Gabon
|$9,850
|Mauritius
|$9,832
|Brazil
|$9,572
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|$9,432
|Dominica
|$8,840
|Thailand
|$8,274
|Botswana
|$7,463
|Peru
|$7,354
|Georgia
|$7,270
|North Macedonia
|$7,263
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|$7,082
|Colombia
|$6,940
|Azerbaijan
|$6,872
|South Africa
|$6,813
|Albania
|$6,592
|Ecuador
|$6,588
|Armenia
|$6,568
|Libya
|$6,392
|Belize
|$6,382
|Iraq
|$6,320
|Tuvalu
|$6,215
|Jamaica
|$5,985
|Paraguay
|$5,907
|Fiji
|$5,869
|Moldova
|$5,744
|Kosovo
|$5,560
|Tonga
|$5,368
|Marshall Islands
|$5,087
|El Salvador
|$5,076
|Namibia
|$5,053
|Suriname
|$5,037
|Guatemala
|$5,007
|Indonesia
|$5,006
|Jordan
|$4,930
|Mongolia
|$4,726
|Vietnam
|$4,683
|Egypt
|$4,438
|Micronesia
|$4,309
|Eswatini
|$4,189
|Algeria
|$4,163
|Samoa
|$4,126
|Morocco
|$4,068
|Angola
|$3,998
|Djibouti
|$3,870
|Bhutan
|$3,856
|Bolivia
|$3,792
|Philippines
|$3,764
|Tunisia
|$3,762
|Cabo Verde
|$3,709
|Papua New Guinea
|$3,570
|West Bank and Gaza
|$3,544
|Venezuela
|$3,267
|Vanuatu
|$3,115
|Honduras
|$3,080
|Bangladesh
|$2,847
|Congo, Republic of
|$2,844
|India
|$2,692
|Nigeria
|$2,585
|Uzbekistan
|$2,555
|Nicaragua
|$2,541
|Côte d’Ivoire
|$2,497
|Mauritania
|$2,366
|Solomon Islands
|$2,330
|Zimbabwe
|$2,308
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|$2,302
|Kenya
|$2,259
|Ghana
|$2,131
|Lao P.D.R.
|$1,985
|Cambodia
|$1,902
|Haiti
|$1,792
|Kiribati
|$1,732
|Senegal
|$1,640
|Cameroon
|$1,609
|Kyrgyz Republic
|$1,570
|Timor-Leste
|$1,495
|Guinea
|$1,446
|Zambia
|$1,396
|Benin
|$1,383
|Nepal
|$1,372
|Tanzania
|$1,341
|Comoros
|$1,303
|Ethiopia
|$1,227
|Lesotho
|$1,209
|Myanmar
|$1,173
|Uganda
|$1,164
|Tajikistan
|$1,050
|Togo
|$1,008
|Rwanda
|$968
|Sudan
|$930
|Gambia
|$883
|Mali
|$877
|Guinea-Bissau
|$874
|Yemen
|$872
|Burkina Faso
|$832
|Liberia
|$770
|Chad
|$755
|Congo
|$704
|Eritrea
|$700
|Mozambique
|$579
|Niger
|$574
|South Sudan
|$570
|Somalia
|$562
|Madagascar
|$540
|Central African Republic
|$516
|Malawi
|$483
|Sierra Leone
|$472
|Burundi
|$308
Luxembourg, one of the smallest countries in the EU has a population of 634,000 and is the richest country in this ranking with a per capita GDP of nearly $130,000. Formerly known for its steel manufacturing, the country now boasts a large financial services sector, which accounts for the majority of its economic output.
Luxembourg’s per capita GDP is nearly 415 times the per capita GDP of the world’s poorest country, Burundi, at $303.
Ireland is the second-richest country in the world on a GDP per capita basis with $107,000, followed by Switzerland at nearly $94,000. Ireland’s GDP per capita, in particular, has seen a significant increase in recent years due to its pro-business environment, low corporate tax rates, and a highly educated workforce that attracts foreign direct investment.
Most of the richest countries are found in Europe and North America (the top two richest continents), with a per capita GDP of $34,500 and $59,000, respectively. On the other hand, most of the poorest countries in the world are found in Africa.
Both metrics show a continuation of historical trends of regional wealth in the world.
Source: International Monetary Fund.
Data note: The IMF dataset does not include data for all countries, and those with missing data for 2023 have not been included in this visualization. Some of the countries not included are: Afghanistan, Bermuda, Cuba, Monaco, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria. For a full list of countries not included, refer to the IMF site. Furthermore, the GDP per capita dataset often updates as currency rates fluctuate, which may lead to slight differences in figures at the time of publishing.
