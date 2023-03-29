    Ranked: The World’s 25 Richest Countries by GDP per Capita

    A map of the world, with the countries with the highest per capita GDP highlighted.

    The Briefing

    • The world GDP per capita continues to grow every year, and is projected to be $13,920 for 2023
    • Luxembourg is the richest country with a GDP per capita of $128,820

     

    Mapped: Which Are the World’s Richest Countries?

    Measuring GDP per capita is a common measure of the economic wealth on a per person basis. This article sorts countries according to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections on GDP per capita for 2023.

    Currently this metric is at $13,920 globally in 2023, up from $13,400 in 2022 and $11,160 in 2020, all nominal figures, not accounting for inflation.

    ℹ GDP per capita is a measure of the total economic output of a country (GDP) divided by the total population of the country.

    Here is the full ranking of the richest countries in 2023, according to their per capita GDP.

    Country GDP per capita, USD
    Luxembourg $128,820
    Ireland $106,998
    Switzerland $94,835
    Qatar $89,417
    Norway $88,749
    Singapore $84,501
    United States $78,422
    Iceland $77,961
    Australia $68,024
    Denmark $66,394
    Sweden $60,474
    Canada $59,179
    Israel $58,274
    Netherlands $57,629
    Macao SAR $55,645
    Austria $52,317
    Hong Kong SAR $52,133
    United Kingdom $51,287
    Finland $51,178
    Belgium $50,907
    Germany $49,431
    New Zealand $49,009
    United Arab Emirates $48,263
    San Marino $47,485
    France $42,647
    Brunei Darussalam $41,714
    Andorra $40,644
    Puerto Rico $40,361
    Taiwan $36,834
    Kuwait $35,256
    Japan $35,034
    South Korea $34,768
    The Bahamas $34,549
    Malta $33,793
    Italy $33,663
    Aruba $33,483
    Estonia $31,216
    Slovenia $30,841
    Cyprus $30,240
    Czech Republic $29,857
    Spain $29,730
    Bahrain $29,077
    Saudi Arabia $27,009
    Lithuania $25,656
    Portugal $25,487
    Iran $23,620
    Oman $23,194
    Latvia $22,765
    Slovak Republic $22,296
    Barbados $21,637
    Greece $21,372
    Seychelles $21,321
    Guyana $21,163
    Trinidad and Tobago $20,642
    Uruguay $20,464
    Saint Kitts and Nevis $20,393
    Hungary $20,119
    Poland $20,046
    Croatia $18,452
    Antigua and Barbuda $18,265
    Chile $17,282
    Panama $17,154
    Maldives $16,440
    Romania $16,228
    Palau $15,082
    Russian Federation $14,705
    Malaysia $13,943
    Costa Rica $13,806
    Argentina $13,768
    China $13,630
    Bulgaria $13,221
    Turkmenistan $13,021
    Kazakhstan $12,433
    Saint Lucia $11,679
    Dominican Republic $11,406
    Mexico $11,251
    Grenada $11,156
    Türkiye, Republic of $10,864
    Montenegro $10,722
    Nauru $10,097
    Equatorial Guinea $10,087
    Serbia $10,076
    Belarus $9,938
    Gabon $9,850
    Mauritius $9,832
    Brazil $9,572
    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines $9,432
    Dominica $8,840
    Thailand $8,274
    Botswana $7,463
    Peru $7,354
    Georgia $7,270
    North Macedonia $7,263
    Bosnia and Herzegovina $7,082
    Colombia $6,940
    Azerbaijan $6,872
    South Africa $6,813
    Albania $6,592
    Ecuador $6,588
    Armenia $6,568
    Libya $6,392
    Belize $6,382
    Iraq $6,320
    Tuvalu $6,215
    Jamaica $5,985
    Paraguay $5,907
    Fiji $5,869
    Moldova $5,744
    Kosovo $5,560
    Tonga $5,368
    Marshall Islands $5,087
    El Salvador $5,076
    Namibia $5,053
    Suriname $5,037
    Guatemala $5,007
    Indonesia $5,006
    Jordan $4,930
    Mongolia $4,726
    Vietnam $4,683
    Egypt $4,438
    Micronesia $4,309
    Eswatini $4,189
    Algeria $4,163
    Samoa $4,126
    Morocco $4,068
    Angola $3,998
    Djibouti $3,870
    Bhutan $3,856
    Bolivia $3,792
    Philippines $3,764
    Tunisia $3,762
    Cabo Verde $3,709
    Papua New Guinea $3,570
    West Bank and Gaza $3,544
    Venezuela $3,267
    Vanuatu $3,115
    Honduras $3,080
    Bangladesh $2,847
    Congo, Republic of $2,844
    India $2,692
    Nigeria $2,585
    Uzbekistan $2,555
    Nicaragua $2,541
    Côte d’Ivoire $2,497
    Mauritania $2,366
    Solomon Islands $2,330
    Zimbabwe $2,308
    São Tomé and Príncipe $2,302
    Kenya $2,259
    Ghana $2,131
    Lao P.D.R. $1,985
    Cambodia $1,902
    Haiti $1,792
    Kiribati $1,732
    Senegal $1,640
    Cameroon $1,609
    Kyrgyz Republic $1,570
    Timor-Leste $1,495
    Guinea $1,446
    Zambia $1,396
    Benin $1,383
    Nepal $1,372
    Tanzania $1,341
    Comoros $1,303
    Ethiopia $1,227
    Lesotho $1,209
    Myanmar $1,173
    Uganda $1,164
    Tajikistan $1,050
    Togo $1,008
    Rwanda $968
    Sudan $930
    Gambia $883
    Mali $877
    Guinea-Bissau $874
    Yemen $872
    Burkina Faso $832
    Liberia $770
    Chad $755
    Congo $704
    Eritrea $700
    Mozambique $579
    Niger $574
    South Sudan $570
    Somalia $562
    Madagascar $540
    Central African Republic $516
    Malawi $483
    Sierra Leone $472
    Burundi $308

    Luxembourg, one of the smallest countries in the EU has a population of 634,000 and is the richest country in this ranking with a per capita GDP of nearly $130,000. Formerly known for its steel manufacturing, the country now boasts a large financial services sector, which accounts for the majority of its economic output.

    Luxembourg’s per capita GDP is nearly 415 times the per capita GDP of the world’s poorest country, Burundi, at $303.

    Ireland is the second-richest country in the world on a GDP per capita basis with $107,000, followed by Switzerland at nearly $94,000. Ireland’s GDP per capita, in particular, has seen a significant increase in recent years due to its pro-business environment, low corporate tax rates, and a highly educated workforce that attracts foreign direct investment.

    Most of the richest countries are found in Europe and North America (the top two richest continents), with a per capita GDP of $34,500 and $59,000, respectively. On the other hand, most of the poorest countries in the world are found in Africa.

    Both metrics show a continuation of historical trends of regional wealth in the world.

    Source: International Monetary Fund.

    Data note: The IMF dataset does not include data for all countries, and those with missing data for 2023 have not been included in this visualization. Some of the countries not included are: Afghanistan, Bermuda, Cuba, Monaco, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria. For a full list of countries not included, refer to the IMF site. Furthermore, the GDP per capita dataset often updates as currency rates fluctuate, which may lead to slight differences in figures at the time of publishing.

