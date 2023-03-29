ranked:-the-world’s-25-richest-countries-by-gdp-per-capita

The Briefing The world GDP per capita continues to grow every year, and is projected to be $13,920 for 2023

for 2023 Luxembourg is the richest country with a GDP per capita of $128,820

Mapped: Which Are the World’s Richest Countries?

Measuring GDP per capita is a common measure of the economic wealth on a per person basis. This article sorts countries according to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections on GDP per capita for 2023.

Currently this metric is at $13,920 globally in 2023, up from $13,400 in 2022 and $11,160 in 2020, all nominal figures, not accounting for inflation.

GDP per capita is a measure of the total economic output of a country (GDP) divided by the total population of the country.

Here is the full ranking of the richest countries in 2023, according to their per capita GDP.

Country GDP per capita, USD Luxembourg $128,820 Ireland $106,998 Switzerland $94,835 Qatar $89,417 Norway $88,749 Singapore $84,501 United States $78,422 Iceland $77,961 Australia $68,024 Denmark $66,394 Sweden $60,474 Canada $59,179 Israel $58,274 Netherlands $57,629 Macao SAR $55,645 Austria $52,317 Hong Kong SAR $52,133 United Kingdom $51,287 Finland $51,178 Belgium $50,907 Germany $49,431 New Zealand $49,009 United Arab Emirates $48,263 San Marino $47,485 France $42,647 Brunei Darussalam $41,714 Andorra $40,644 Puerto Rico $40,361 Taiwan $36,834 Kuwait $35,256 Japan $35,034 South Korea $34,768 The Bahamas $34,549 Malta $33,793 Italy $33,663 Aruba $33,483 Estonia $31,216 Slovenia $30,841 Cyprus $30,240 Czech Republic $29,857 Spain $29,730 Bahrain $29,077 Saudi Arabia $27,009 Lithuania $25,656 Portugal $25,487 Iran $23,620 Oman $23,194 Latvia $22,765 Slovak Republic $22,296 Barbados $21,637 Greece $21,372 Seychelles $21,321 Guyana $21,163 Trinidad and Tobago $20,642 Uruguay $20,464 Saint Kitts and Nevis $20,393 Hungary $20,119 Poland $20,046 Croatia $18,452 Antigua and Barbuda $18,265 Chile $17,282 Panama $17,154 Maldives $16,440 Romania $16,228 Palau $15,082 Russian Federation $14,705 Malaysia $13,943 Costa Rica $13,806 Argentina $13,768 China $13,630 Bulgaria $13,221 Turkmenistan $13,021 Kazakhstan $12,433 Saint Lucia $11,679 Dominican Republic $11,406 Mexico $11,251 Grenada $11,156 Türkiye, Republic of $10,864 Montenegro $10,722 Nauru $10,097 Equatorial Guinea $10,087 Serbia $10,076 Belarus $9,938 Gabon $9,850 Mauritius $9,832 Brazil $9,572 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines $9,432 Dominica $8,840 Thailand $8,274 Botswana $7,463 Peru $7,354 Georgia $7,270 North Macedonia $7,263 Bosnia and Herzegovina $7,082 Colombia $6,940 Azerbaijan $6,872 South Africa $6,813 Albania $6,592 Ecuador $6,588 Armenia $6,568 Libya $6,392 Belize $6,382 Iraq $6,320 Tuvalu $6,215 Jamaica $5,985 Paraguay $5,907 Fiji $5,869 Moldova $5,744 Kosovo $5,560 Tonga $5,368 Marshall Islands $5,087 El Salvador $5,076 Namibia $5,053 Suriname $5,037 Guatemala $5,007 Indonesia $5,006 Jordan $4,930 Mongolia $4,726 Vietnam $4,683 Egypt $4,438 Micronesia $4,309 Eswatini $4,189 Algeria $4,163 Samoa $4,126 Morocco $4,068 Angola $3,998 Djibouti $3,870 Bhutan $3,856 Bolivia $3,792 Philippines $3,764 Tunisia $3,762 Cabo Verde $3,709 Papua New Guinea $3,570 West Bank and Gaza $3,544 Venezuela $3,267 Vanuatu $3,115 Honduras $3,080 Bangladesh $2,847 Congo, Republic of $2,844 India $2,692 Nigeria $2,585 Uzbekistan $2,555 Nicaragua $2,541 Côte d’Ivoire $2,497 Mauritania $2,366 Solomon Islands $2,330 Zimbabwe $2,308 São Tomé and Príncipe $2,302 Kenya $2,259 Ghana $2,131 Lao P.D.R. $1,985 Cambodia $1,902 Haiti $1,792 Kiribati $1,732 Senegal $1,640 Cameroon $1,609 Kyrgyz Republic $1,570 Timor-Leste $1,495 Guinea $1,446 Zambia $1,396 Benin $1,383 Nepal $1,372 Tanzania $1,341 Comoros $1,303 Ethiopia $1,227 Lesotho $1,209 Myanmar $1,173 Uganda $1,164 Tajikistan $1,050 Togo $1,008 Rwanda $968 Sudan $930 Gambia $883 Mali $877 Guinea-Bissau $874 Yemen $872 Burkina Faso $832 Liberia $770 Chad $755 Congo $704 Eritrea $700 Mozambique $579 Niger $574 South Sudan $570 Somalia $562 Madagascar $540 Central African Republic $516 Malawi $483 Sierra Leone $472 Burundi $308

Luxembourg, one of the smallest countries in the EU has a population of 634,000 and is the richest country in this ranking with a per capita GDP of nearly $130,000. Formerly known for its steel manufacturing, the country now boasts a large financial services sector, which accounts for the majority of its economic output.

Luxembourg’s per capita GDP is nearly 415 times the per capita GDP of the world’s poorest country, Burundi, at $303.

Ireland is the second-richest country in the world on a GDP per capita basis with $107,000, followed by Switzerland at nearly $94,000. Ireland’s GDP per capita, in particular, has seen a significant increase in recent years due to its pro-business environment, low corporate tax rates, and a highly educated workforce that attracts foreign direct investment.

Most of the richest countries are found in Europe and North America (the top two richest continents), with a per capita GDP of $34,500 and $59,000, respectively. On the other hand, most of the poorest countries in the world are found in Africa.

Both metrics show a continuation of historical trends of regional wealth in the world.

Source: International Monetary Fund. Data note: The IMF dataset does not include data for all countries, and those with missing data for 2023 have not been included in this visualization. Some of the countries not included are: Afghanistan, Bermuda, Cuba, Monaco, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria. For a full list of countries not included, refer to the IMF site. Furthermore, the GDP per capita dataset often updates as currency rates fluctuate, which may lead to slight differences in figures at the time of publishing.

Vito Califano