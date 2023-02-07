Ranked: Who’s Won The Most Grammy Awards?

At the recent 65th Grammy Awards, Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Bonnie Raitt won the year’s biggest awards.

But several other music stars and celebrities, including Beyoncé with four awards from nine nominations, were also feted by the musical community.

The results of the night were historic when it comes to the most Grammy-awarded artists, with a reshuffle happening at the very top. This graphic from Athul Alexander highlights the artists with the most Grammy wins of all time. Data is sourced from the Grammys’ official website and was updated with the latest results as of February 5, 2023.

Most Grammy Award Wins as of 2023

After the latest ceremonies, global megastar Beyoncé tops a list of record holders and fiercely talented artists, just ahead of celebrated composer Sir Georg Solti.

Rank Artist Grammy Awards 1 Beyoncé 32 2 Georg Solti 31 3 Quincy Jones 28 4 Alison Krauss 27 4 Chick Corea 27 6 Pierre Boulez 26 7 Vladimir Horowitz 25 7 Stevie Wonder 25 7 John Williams 25 10 Jay-Z 24 10 Kanye West 24 12 Vince Gill 22 12 U2 22 14 Pat Metheny 20 14 Al Schmitt 20 14 Bruce Springsteen 20 14 Henry Mancini 20 14 David Frost 20

Despite their closeness in awards received, the two artists are as different as chalk and cheese. On one hand there’s Beyoncé, who has spent 26 years in the industry. She started as a part of the all-girl group Destiny’s Child before beginning her solo career in 2003, finding critical and commercial success in both ventures.

On the other hand is Sir Georg Solti, a renowned conductor. Solti was born in Budapest in 1912, but fled Hungary on account of increasingly harsh anti-Jewish laws, finding refuge in Switzerland right before World War II. Over time he became a conductor and musical director of some of the world’s best orchestras, and was credited with turning around the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Solti is joined by other composers as the most-winning Grammy artists, including Chik Corea, Pierre Boulez, and John Williams. Hip-hop legends Kanye West and Jay-Z are tied for 10th place, with 24 awards each.

Beyoncé Elevating Women Grammy Winners

Even as Beyoncé has now claimed the crown as the most-decorated artist for herself, it is notable that only one other female artist, Alison Krauss, features with her in the ranks of artists with more than 20 Grammys to their name.

Rank Artist Awards 1 Beyoncé 32 2 Alison Krauss 27 3 Aretha Franklin 18 4 Adele 16 5 Alicia Keys 15 5 Cece Winans 15 5 Bonnie Raitt 15 8 Leontyne Price 13 8 Ella Fitzgerald 13 8 Emmylou Harris 13 8 Lady Gaga 13 12 Judith Sherman 12 12 Taylor Swift 12 14 Shirley Caesar 11 14 Linda Ronstadt 11 16 Chaka Khan 10 16 Dolly Parton 10

The bluegrass singer is well ahead of other notable female winners such as Aretha Franklin (18) and more recent pop icons including Adele (16), Alicia Keys (15), and Lady Gaga (15). Even country singer Dolly Parton has “only” won 10 Grammys despite being a country music legend and pop cultural phenomenon.

The question now becomes, how long will Beyoncé hold onto her new crown (and which artist, if any, will replace her)?

