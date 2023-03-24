rare-anti-houthi-protests-in-yemen-after-activist’s-death





Rare protests have erupted against Yemen’s Houthi militia following the funeral of a popular critic found dead after he was detained by the group.

Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of angry demonstrators carrying the body of Hamdi Abdul Razaq through the streets of Ibb province on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Eyewitnesses, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisal, said the Thursday protests spanned several neighborhoods and protesters were heard chanting “No Houthis after today.”

Activists have accused the Houthis of abducting, torturing and killing Hamdi Abdul Razaq, who spoke out against the group in videos posted on Youtube. Followers knew him by his profile name, “Al-Mukohl.” He was reported dead by authorities late last week. His family have not commented on the incident.

In a series of videos, Abdul Razaq openly criticized Houthi rule, branding its administration as corrupt and repressive.

In a statement following Thursday’s protest, the Houthis claimed Abdul Razaq had been detained for insulting another influential family in the area. On Sunday, he escaped through a bathroom window of the police station and was found in a half-constructed building later that day, it said.

In a statement Thursday, the head of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, Rashed al-Alimi, offered his support to the protesters. Al-Alimi said a monthly stipend would be given to Abdul Razaq’s family.

Mohammed Ali, a high-ranking Houthi figure, later said on Twitter that a committee had been set up to further investigate the incident.

His death comes amid a string of similar reported incidents. Earlier this year, a fruit and vegetable vendor from northern Houthi-held territories was abducted and killed, whipping up widespread anger across the divided country.

On Tuesday four activists were handed prison terms, ranging from six months to three years, by a Houthi court for their criticism of the militia on social media, a lawyer said.

Vito Califano