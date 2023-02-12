Rates hike bonanza: CBA half-year profits tipped to spill over $5b

by Mata
12 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
rates-hike-bonanza:-cba-half-year-profits-tipped-to-spill-over-$5b


Markets are expecting a higher interim dividend and wider profit margins when the country’s largest bank delivers its half-year results this week.

Mata

0 comments on “Rates hike bonanza: CBA half-year profits tipped to spill over $5b

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: