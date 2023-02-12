RBA governor Philip Lowe to face grilling from Labor, Liberal MPs

by Ufficio Stampa
12 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
rba-governor-philip-lowe-to-face-grilling-from-labor,-liberal-mps


Philip Lowe has two days of appearances before parliamentary committees this week, where government and opposition MPs intend to grill the RBA governor.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “RBA governor Philip Lowe to face grilling from Labor, Liberal MPs

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: