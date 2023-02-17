‘reaching-the-last-mile’-charity-run-to-return-in-2023,-bringing-together-communities-to-raise-funds-for-neglected-tropical-diseases

Registration is open for the second annual Reaching the Last Mile charity run, an event hosted by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in support of the UAE-based Reach Campaign to raise awareness and funds to combat neglected tropical diseases.

The run will be held on February 18 at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, and is open to participants of all ages and fitness levels, with 1k, 3k, 5k and 10k routes to choose from. The event is expected to attract a mix of individuals, teams, and families and is a highlight of the community calendar.

Entry for the Reaching the Last Mile run costs AED57.75 and includes a branded T-shirt and individual medals and photos for each participant, in addition to a winners’ ceremony.

All donations from the event will go to benefit The Reach Campaign, a fundraising initiative working to eliminate two neglected tropical diseases (NTDs): river blindness and lymphatic filariasis.

NTDs are a group of communicable diseases that are preventable and treatable, yet continue to affect 1 in 5 people worldwide, including 1 billion children. NTDs cause immeasurable suffering – they blind, debilitate, disfigure and can be fatal. By most commonly affecting vulnerable and marginalized populations, NTDs create cycles of poverty and cost developing nations billions of dollars each year.

More than 200 million people worldwide require treatment for river blindness while an estimated 850 million people are at risk of lymphatic filariasis.

Suhail Al–Arifi,Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Abu Dhabi Sports Council is proud to be partnering with The Reach Campaign for a second year to host the Reaching the Last Mile charity run. The campaign will not only encourage people of all ages and abilities across Abu Dhabi to get active, but will also aid in the elimination of two neglected tropical diseases. The run is a reminder of our responsibility to support the less fortunate around the world. We are committed to activating local communities in support of worthy causes and to helping further the efforts of Reaching the Last Mile Fund.”

Nassar Al Mubarak, Managing Director, of The Reach Campaign, added: “We’re delighted to see the return of the Reaching the Last Mile charity run and we are deeply grateful to Abu Dhabi Sports Council for its continued partnership and support. This event reflects both the generosity of the UAE community, and our shared, long-standing commitment to ending neglected tropical diseases. We encourage people to join us, get active, and to support a cause that is contributing to creating a healthier, brighter future for millions of people worldwide.”

To register for the Reaching the Last Mile charity run, please visit: https://adsc.ae/en/events/rlm-2023/.

