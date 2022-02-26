‘real-housewives-of-potomac’-star-mia-thornton-shares-cancer-diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today,” the Bravo personality, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 24. “You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion [husband Gordon Thornton] and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.”

Mia did not reveal what type of cancer she has been diagnosed with, though she did tell fans she has been seeing specialists “every single day” to determine her treatment. “The storm is not over but this experience is changing me,” she added.

The reality star concluded her post by sharing a “message from my heart” with her followers. “[This is] a gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last,” Mia wrote. “Be great Kings & Queens.”

The entrepreneur’s announcement was met with messages of support from her fellow Housewives, including her RHOP costar Robyn Dixon, who wrote, “Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong mama.” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield commented, “Keeping you in my prayers!!” Meanwhile, Drew Sidora added that she was sending “prayers and healing.”

The North Carolina native joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2021, and her relationship with the other Housewives got off to a rocky start. “I would say she definitely surprised me out of everyone in the group. I had a few moments where I was like, ‘OK…’” Wendy Osefo told Entertainment Tonight in July 2021.

The political commentator, 37, continued: “Mia is different, and the reason I say that is because when you’re in a group of other women, you sort of think we have someone that represents every personality type, but then in comes Mia. You’re like, wait. She’s different. She brings something different to our group.”

Bravo has yet to renew RHOP for season 7. Season 6 concluded with a four-part reunion that aired in November 2021.