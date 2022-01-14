rebel-wilson-set-to-host-bafta-awards

Rebel Wilson will host the BAFTA Awards in March. The “Pitch Perfect” actor stole the show at the ceremony in 2020 with a gag-filled speech while presenting the award for best director during which she managed to mention Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, coronavirus (then still but a conceptual threat), the lack of swag bags, “Cats” […]
