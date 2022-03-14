rebel-wilson’s-transformation-through-the-years

Her journey, her way! Rebel Wilson has transformed herself since cementing her place as a dynamite presence in the Hollywood film industry.

“I took something that was seen as a disadvantage — no one thinks if you’re fat that you’re going to be an actress and everyone’s going to love you — and turned it into a positive,” the Pitch Perfect star told Australia’s Daily Life in January 2015. “Bigger girls do better in comedy. I don’t know why. Maybe because people find it easier to laugh. It’s very hard to laugh at someone who’s very attractive, I think.”

In fact, Wilson even gained weight to pursue comedy. “I don’t know if it was megaconscious, but I thought, ‘How can I get more laughs? Maybe if I was a bit fatter,’” she recalled to The Telegraph in July 2016. “And then suddenly I was fatter and doing comedy.”

However, as the actress’ career skyrocketed, she changed her perspective, revealing in May 2020 that she hoped to slim down. “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress … but good things are coming your way.”

Wilson added: “I’ll be honest with you guys — with my ‘Year of Health’ mission, I’m trying to get to 75kg’s.” The Australia native noted that her aspiration was “requiring a daily effort,” filled with “constant setbacks,” but she was still “working hard.”

As for her fitness regimen, her personal trainer Gunnar Peterson shared her secrets in March 2019. “She is crushing!” he told Us Weekly exclusively. “Never misses [a workout]. Comes in even on travel days and right when she gets back. She is locked in!”

Peterson then detailed her routine. “Lots of strength work with dynamic intervals spliced throughout,” he explained. “Think sled work, Technogym’s SkillRun treadmill with sled and parachute protocols, focus mitts, moving kicks to pads, rope work, vertical rope work, sledgehammers. … Any and everything to keep her body guessing and her mind engaged!”

Scroll down to see Wilson’s transformation through the years!