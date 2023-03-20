Réchauffement climatique : + 1,1 °C depuis 1900, record en 2016… comment la situation s’est emballée by Vito Califano 20 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Réchauffement climatique : + 1,1 °C depuis 1900, record en 2016… comment la situation s’est emballée” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Réchauffement climatique : + 1,1 °C depuis 1900, record en 2016… comment la situation s’est emballée”