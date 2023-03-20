Réchauffement climatique : + 1,1 °C depuis 1900, record en 2016… comment la situation s’est emballée

by Vito Califano
20 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
rechauffement-climatique :-+ 1,1 °c-depuis-1900,-record-en-2016…-comment-la-situation-s’est-emballee


Vito Califano

0 comments on “Réchauffement climatique : + 1,1 °C depuis 1900, record en 2016… comment la situation s’est emballée

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: