Recipe: Chocolate Chip Hot Cross Buns

2 April 2021
Delight the whole family with our chef’s ultimate Easter treat. Chocolate Chip Hot Cross Buns: a winning combination this time of year.

For the syrup

Ingredients

  • 100ml water
  • 100g sugar
  • 1 clove
  • 1 star anise
  • 1 cinnamon stick

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to the boil
  2. Remove from the heat
  3. Set aside and keep at room temperature

For the bun

Ingredients

  • 600g strong flour
  • 75g caster sugar
  • 8g salt
  • 60g butter
  • 1 large egg
  • 40g fresh yeast
  • 300ml water
  • 2g mixed spice
  • 150g sultanas
  • 20g mixed peel
  • 100g chocolate chips

Method

  1. Mix the dry ingredients then add in the butter, combining into a crumble
  2. Dissolve the yeast with half of the water in a separate bowl
  3. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl, kneading until a sticky dough is formed
  4. Leave to rest until the dough has doubled in size
  5. Knock the dough back, weigh into 30-35 gram balls and place on a baking tray
  6. Prove until doubled in size

Making the cross

Ingredients

  • 100g strong flour
  • 25g sugar
  • Water

Method

  1. Mix the flour and sugar together. Then add water, a little at a time, until you get a piping consistency
  2. Carefully drape over the fully proved buns

To finish

Method

  1. Place the buns in a pre-heated oven at 160 degrees for 20 minutes and until golden brown
  2. While the buns are still hot, brush over the warm syrup
  3. Enjoy!

