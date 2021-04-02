Delight the whole family with our chef’s ultimate Easter treat. Chocolate Chip Hot Cross Buns: a winning combination this time of year.
1st February 2021
For the syrup
Ingredients
- 100ml water
- 100g sugar
- 1 clove
- 1 star anise
- 1 cinnamon stick
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to the boil
- Remove from the heat
- Set aside and keep at room temperature
For the bun
Ingredients
- 600g strong flour
- 75g caster sugar
- 8g salt
- 60g butter
- 1 large egg
- 40g fresh yeast
- 300ml water
- 2g mixed spice
- 150g sultanas
- 20g mixed peel
- 100g chocolate chips
Method
- Mix the dry ingredients then add in the butter, combining into a crumble
- Dissolve the yeast with half of the water in a separate bowl
- Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl, kneading until a sticky dough is formed
- Leave to rest until the dough has doubled in size
- Knock the dough back, weigh into 30-35 gram balls and place on a baking tray
- Prove until doubled in size
Making the cross
Ingredients
- 100g strong flour
- 25g sugar
- Water
Method
- Mix the flour and sugar together. Then add water, a little at a time, until you get a piping consistency
- Carefully drape over the fully proved buns
To finish
Method
- Place the buns in a pre-heated oven at 160 degrees for 20 minutes and until golden brown
- While the buns are still hot, brush over the warm syrup
- Enjoy!
0 comments on “Recipe: Chocolate Chip Hot Cross Buns”