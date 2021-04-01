recipe:-lemon-posset-with-white-chocolate-crumb-and-lavender-meringue

Did you know that we have our own herb garden? At the moment our garden is full of delightful lavender which the chefs have used to create this tasty dessert for you try at home.
30th March 2021
For the lemon posset
Ingredients
- 30ml lemon juice
- 1/2 lemon, zested
- 65g caster sugar
- 225g double cream
Method
- Place the sugar, cream and zest in a pan and gently heat to dissolve the sugar
- Stir in the lemon juice and boil for 2 minutes
- Pour into individual serving bowls, cover and leave to set in the fridge for 4 hours
For the white chocolate crumb
Ingredients
- 225g white chocolate
- 150g milk powder
- 100g flour
- 30g corn flour
- 65g sugar
- 5g salt
- 100g butter, melted
Method
- Preheat your oven to 160°C
- Mix all of the dry ingredients together excluding the white chocolate, then slowly add the melted butter to form a crumb
- Spread out onto a lined baking tray and bake until golden
- Remove from the oven and set aside to cool
- Meanwhile, melt the white chocolate in a bowl over hot water
- Once the crumb has cooled, stir in the white chocolate and refrigerate
For the lavender meringues
Ingredients
- 100g lavender sugar
- 50g egg white
- Purple food colouring
Method
- Preheat the oven as low as possible – around 80°C
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- Whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks form, then gradually add the sugar
- After each addition of sugar, whisk the egg whites back to stiff peaks again before adding more sugar
- Once all the sugar has been added, finish with the food colouring and whisk briefly to incorporate
- Add a few drops at a time until the desired colour has been reached, then transfer to a piping bag
- Pipe 1cm lines of the meringue onto the parchment paper
- Cook in the oven until completely dry, this will take approximately 1 ½ -2 hours
To serve
- Top the set lemon possets with broken up lavender meringue and the chocolate crumb
- Finish with a little finely grated lemon zest over the top and enjoy!
0 comments on “Recipe: Lemon posset with white chocolate crumb and lavender meringue”