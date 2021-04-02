recipe:-shrove-tuesday-with-a-savoury-twist

Pancakes for dinner anyone? These chicken, leek and bacon pancakes can be served in a sharing bowl alongside a crisp green salad, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
20th January 2021
For the pancakes
Ingredients
- 170ml milk
- 180g plain flour
- 2 eggs
- 15g butter (melted)
- Pinch of salt
Method
- Place the flour and salt into a large bowl, mix and make a well in the centre of the bowl
- In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and milk together. Then add to the flour a little at a time, combining until the batter is smooth
- Stir in the melted butter
- Leave to rest for half an hour before use
- Heat a frying pan with a thin film of oil. Add your batter to create a pancake and flip to cook both sides evenly
For the white sauce
Ingredients
- 25g plain flour
- 25g butter
- 500ml milk
- 1/2 tsp English mustard
- 70g grated cheddar
Method
- Add butter and flour to a pan and melt together, cooking for a few minutes
- Add in the milk and whisk over a medium heat constantly until the sauce heats and begins to simmer
- Add the mustard, grated cheese and cook for a further five minutes
For the filling
Ingredients
- 400g shredded cooked chicken
- 2 rashers of bacon
- 1/2 leek, chopped
- Salt and pepper
Method
- Add oil to a pan and sweat bacon for a couple of minutes. Then add the chopped leeks and cook until softened
- Remove from the heat
- Add the shredded chicken and mix together
- Season with salt and pepper. Then set aside for later
To finish
Method
- Add sauce to the chicken filling (don’t use it all, we’ll need some for later) to bind together
- Place a pancake on a board and fill the centre of the pancake with the filling lengthways
- Roll the pancake around the filling
- Repeat until all pancakes and filling have been used up
- Lay the pancakes next to each other in a baking dish
- Pour the remaining sauce on top and sprinkle with cheese
- Bake at 180 degrees for 20 minutes
