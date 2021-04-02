CUCINA

Recipe: Shrove Tuesday with a savoury twist

by Redazione Roma
2 April 2021
Comments 0
recipe:-shrove-tuesday-with-a-savoury-twist

Pancakes for dinner anyone? These chicken, leek and bacon pancakes can be served in a sharing bowl alongside a crisp green salad, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

20th January 2021

For the pancakes

Ingredients

  • 170ml milk
  • 180g plain flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 15g butter (melted)
  • Pinch of salt

Method

  1. Place the flour and salt into a large bowl, mix and make a well in the centre of the bowl
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and milk together. Then add to the flour a little at a time, combining until the batter is smooth
  3. Stir in the melted butter
  4. Leave to rest for half an hour before use
  5. Heat a frying pan with a thin film of oil. Add your batter to create a pancake and flip to cook both sides evenly

For the white sauce

Ingredients

  • 25g plain flour
  • 25g butter
  • 500ml milk
  • 1/2 tsp English mustard
  • 70g grated cheddar

Method

  1. Add butter and flour to a pan and melt together, cooking for a few minutes
  2. Add in the milk and whisk over a medium heat constantly until the sauce heats and begins to simmer
  3. Add the mustard, grated cheese and cook for a further five minutes

For the filling

Ingredients

  • 400g shredded cooked chicken
  • 2 rashers of bacon
  • 1/2 leek, chopped
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Add oil to a pan and sweat bacon for a couple of minutes. Then add the chopped leeks and cook until softened
  2. Remove from the heat
  3. Add the shredded chicken and mix together
  4. Season with salt and pepper. Then set aside for later

To finish

Method

  1. Add sauce to the chicken filling (don’t use it all, we’ll need some for later) to bind together
  2. Place a pancake on a board and fill the centre of the pancake with the filling lengthways
  3. Roll the pancake around the filling
  4. Repeat until all pancakes and filling have been used up
  5. Lay the pancakes next to each other in a baking dish
  6. Pour the remaining sauce on top and sprinkle with cheese
  7. Bake at 180 degrees for 20 minutes

0 comments on “Recipe: Shrove Tuesday with a savoury twist

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: