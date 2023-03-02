record-numbers-of-participants-with-over-1,380-athletes-complete-triyas-2023-at-yas-marina-circuit

Athletes from across the UAE descended to Yas Marina Circuit this weekend, with more than 1,381 competitors of all ages taking part in the 13th edition of TriYas, with the community fitness event seeing record numbers take on the challenge across the iconic Yas Island track.

The 2023 staging of the local event saw more than 1,381 athletes competing across 12 categories, with elite triathletes and first-time joiners taking part side-by-side to complete the run, swim and bike variations of the event.

In its 13th year, the local classic has already seen more than 13,400 athletes take part across the history of the event, with a new group of athletes of all ages taking to the track and water at the Formula 1 circuit on Yas Island, in the region’s only day-tonight triathlon.

In the TriKIDS category, over 150 young triathletes took part in the event, with a 32% increase in participation over previous years showing the growth of youth endurance sports in the capital.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management said: “TriYAS remains one of our best community events at Yas Marina Circuit, and we congratulate all of our athletes in completing their respective challenges today. It’s fulfilling to see athletes from all walks of life pushing their limits and uniting to do a sport they love, and of course see the family and friends cheering them on.”

“We would also like to extend a big thank you to our partner, National Ambulance for their continued commitment in supporting us in providing opportunities for individuals to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle.”

For a full recap of the race results, please visit: https://my.raceresult.com/195311/

For more information on all the upcoming fitness activities at Yas Marina Circuit, please visit: https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/healthandfitness/triyas

