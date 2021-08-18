recreate-kristin-cavallari’s-look-in-these-oversized-blue-light-glasses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we were young kids, we didn’t quite think of glasses as potential fashion statements. We just took them for what they were at their core: accessories that helped you see better. But now, we’re all about how glasses can change up your entire look. We sometimes wish we could wear glasses even when we don’t actually need them!

And that’s where blue light glasses come in. Technically, your eyes always deserve some kind of protection from all of the computer, phone and TV screens surrounding you, plus the sun itself. So even if your doctor says you don’t “need” glasses, you can still feel good about rocking a pair of these Peepers — and recreating Kristin Cavallari’s look while you’re at it!

See it!

Get the Peepers by Peeperspecs Catalina Focus Oversized Blue Light Filtering Reading Glasses for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently posted an Instagram Story with a selfie, wearing thick-framed, oversized black glasses and eating Van Leeuwen vegan mint cookies and cream ice cream — straight out of the container. What a vibe. We can always pick up ice cream at the corner store, but for the glasses, we had to do a little extra searching, and we’re so happy to have found this similar pair!

These blue light-filtering glasses are available with 0x magnification, making them perfect for if you don’t need glasses or if you wear contacts. You can also buy them as reading glasses though! They come in up to 3x magnification, and hey, you can always replace the lenses if you need something else!

See it!

Get the Peepers by Peeperspecs Catalina Focus Oversized Blue Light Filtering Reading Glasses for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

These oversized glasses are made with clear, distortion-free lenses with a UV 400 protective coating, claiming to filter out 40% of the most harmful blue light and therefore reducing eye strain and fatigue. They also have a seven-layer anti-reflective coating to minimize glare! As for the frames, they have integrated nose pads as well as thin metal accents at the hinges for just a little bit of shine!

Whether you’re wearing these glasses all day long, just for work, just for reading or just for selfies eating ice cream out of a container, we don’t think you’ll regret buying them. They’re super affordable, and hey, they come in a cute tortoise frame too!

See it!

Get the Peepers by Peeperspecs Catalina Focus Oversized Blue Light Filtering Reading Glasses for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Peepers by Peeperspecs here and see more eyewear accessories here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!