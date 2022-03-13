red-carpet-debut!-millie-bobby-brown-and-bf-jake-bongiovi-attend-baftas:-pics

A red carpet debut! Millie Bobby Brown made her first awards show appearance with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the 2022 BAFTAs on Sunday, March 13.

The Stranger Things star, 18, wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress to the London event, which is also called the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards. The black velvet gown featured a lace bandeau under the plunging neckline as well as a dramatic black lace train. She accessorized with black gloves and a silver necklace.

However, it was who she was with that grabbed everyone’s attention. Brown brought Bongiovi, 19, who wore a Fendi suit with a lapel pin baring the Ukraine flag to show support for the country amid the Russian invasion. The son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorthea Hurley accompanied the Enola Holmes actress down the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall.

Brown — who presented a BAFTA with Florence Pugh for best supporting actor to Coda star Troy Kotsur — lent her boyfriend her glam squad for the night. Stylist Michelle Kelly dressed the couple, and Buster Knight was responsible for makeup.

Their hair was styled by Peter Burkill and Lisa Jones, who called the pair their “favorite couple” via Instagram. The duo both had their hair parted in the middle. While Bongiovi’s bleached locks fell in his face, Brown had her dark tresses sleekly pulled into an up ‘do.

The actress and the son of rock royalty have been rumored to be dating for months. Bongiovi, whose full name is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, and Brown have been all over each other’s social media.

The twosome were first linked in June 2021 when Bongiovi called Brown his “Bff

In November, many speculated that the pair went Instagram official when the Florence by Mills creator shared a sweet snap of the two looking cozy on the London Eye. The New Jersey native, meanwhile, posted a photo with Brown at a café. “We’re starting a band[,] send name ideas,” he captioned the tableside selfie at the time.

The social media pics continued throughout the winter with the couple celebrating the holidays together and dressing up as Barbie and Ken for Brown’s 18th birthday party.

“Happy birthday barbie ily

Scroll down to see photos from Brown and Bongiovi’s red carpet debut: