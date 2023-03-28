redfield-road-to-close-at-gumwood-road-for-tree-clearing

Redfield Road will be closed at Gumwood Road for trees clearing in anticipation of an upcoming roundabout construction project.

They anticipate the closure to begin on Tuesday, March 28, and extend through the remainder of the week.

A detour route will be posted and Indiana residents as well as Michigan commuters should be made aware that along with the intersection of Redfield Road and Gumwood Road will be completely closed with no access, Gumwood Road will be closed just north of the Adams Road Roundabout as it relates to northbound traffic, however; local traffic will still have access to homes along and off of Gumwood Road north of Adams Road.

The Detour will span from Redfield Road at Fir Road, south on Fir to Adams Road and east / west on Adams Road to at Ironwood Road where access to Redfield is then available.

