reese-witherspoon,-jana-kramer,-more-kick-off-christmas-celebrations-early

‘Tis the season! It’s no surprise that stars love to celebrate Christmas just like Us. From cooking with their families to wearing matching pajamas, celebrities embrace the joy of the holiday season and share photos from the festivities when December 25 rolls around.

Prior to Christmas, Jana Kramer got real about marking the holiday for the first time since her divorce from Mike Caussin. (The duo — who share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 3 — split in April after nearly six years of marriage and finalized their divorce in July.)

“I wanted to start a whole new tradition since this year’s the first one making new traditions [since my divorce],” the actress, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “So, I decided to put a tree in the master as well because trees just make me smile.”

Kramer noted that she wanted to include her children in the creation of new traditions. “What I’m looking forward to the most this Christmas is just making new memories with my kids. Enjoying every single minute and being truly blessed that it’s us three. And we’re happy and healthy,” she continued. “We’re also going to make some cookies because that was always a tradition growing up with my mom too.”

The One Tree Hill alum told Us in November that she was not ready to scrap all of the customs that she and Caussin, 34, had with the kids. “I’m looking forward to it, but I’m scared of it too,” she explained at the time. “I want to do some of the same things that we’ve always done with the kids, which is, like, they [bake] cookies and decorate the tree together and open one gift on Christmas Eve.”

All in all, Kramer — who spent Thanksgiving apart from her children as they celebrated with the former football player — knew the holidays would be difficult for her post-divorce. “I can honestly barely talk about it without getting emotional,” she confessed. “It’s going to be rough.”

As for Reese Witherspoon, she revealed her one Christmas wish during her Wednesday, December 22, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“We’re just doing the regular stuff. We’re gonna be with my mom and hanging out with the whole family. Oh yeah, we dress up,” she shared. “Trying to get all the family members in one picture is really my goal for the year.”

Witherspoon, 45, then quipped: “All I want for Christmas is all my kids in one photo. Smiling. Hopefully, smiling.”

