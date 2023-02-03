Reflections on the Past Year At the Antitrust Division

by pappa2200
3 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
reflections-on-the-past-year-at-the-antitrust-division


Remarks as Prepared for the Global Competition Review Live Conference by Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Gelfand in New York, NY on September 16, 2014.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Reflections on the Past Year At the Antitrust Division

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: