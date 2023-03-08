reform-california-calls-for-cpuc-commissioners’-resignations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent report by Reform California revealed all five of the California Public Utilities Commission commissioners have zero utilities experience.

They all share a background in climate advocacy.

These five state appointees are in charge of regulating and approving utility company budgets.

If they don’t do their job with California families in mind, utility companies can raise budgets far past the means of low-income families.

(Below) Carl DeMaio, spokesperson for Reform California, says the CPUC’s commissioners are responsible in part for out of control utility prices in San Diego.

