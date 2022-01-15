cronaca

Reggio Calabria, scoperta la targa dello storico Emporio Pastore: mantiene il suo allestimento dal 1898, ha resistito a guerre e terremoti [FOTO]

by Ufficio Stampa
15 January 2022
reggio-calabria,-scoperta-la-targa-dello-storico-emporio-pastore:-mantiene-il-suo-allestimento-dal-1898,-ha-resistito-a-guerre-e-terremoti-[foto]
Scopertura targa emporio Pastore Reggio Calabria

The post Reggio Calabria, scoperta la targa dello storico Emporio Pastore: mantiene il suo allestimento dal 1898, ha resistito a guerre e terremoti [FOTO] appeared first on StrettoWeb.

%d bloggers like this: