regional-and-international-hip-hop-and-edm-artists-to-headline-bred-abu-dhabi-presented-by-hypebeast

Some of the biggest names in hip-hop and electronic music are set to take the stage at BRED Abu Dhabi presented by Hypebeast, the region’s first ever neo-culture festival. Spread across five days, the festival will showcase the influence and impact of urban culture on music, fashion, sports and art by bringing visitors exclusive streetwear, bespoke art, street food, basketball showdowns, and more.

The region’s ultimate celebration of neo-culture will kick off with an opening party on 26 April at THE BRED ARENA, bringing visitors an electrifying performance by DJ Jazzy Jeff. The Grammy-award winning DJ, music producer, and entrepreneur whose career spans more than three decades will perform hits including “Summertime”, “Boom! Shake The Room” and “Just Cruisin’”. Visitors will also experience the musical sounds of Syrian singer Omar Souleyman. The electronic music icon will make his debut UAE appearance at BRED, bringing his unique festival-styled act and performing his popular hits like “Wenu Wenu”, “Warni Warni” and “Ya Bnayya”. Kicking off the night for music aficionados is British-Lebanese electronic music producer and DJ, Saliah. Renowned for her unique blends of acappellas, UK bass, Arabic classics and a range of electronic genres, Saliah will bring unparalleled vibes to light up the evening.

Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with Def Jam Recordings, visitors are in for an unforgettable night at THE BRED ARENA with performances by 2 Chainz, Dave East and Armani White live on 27 April.Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist 2 Chainz, who first made his mark on the music scene in 2007, will be headlining the Arena stage and delivering top hits from his repertoire, including “It’s A Vibe”, “Champions” and “4 AM”. The party doesn’t stop there, with Grammy-nominated American rap artist Dave East taking the stage to perform chart-topping numbers including “Handsome” and “Pablo & Blanco” amongst others. American rapper Armani White will open the international line-up, hyping up the crowd with his major hits including “BILLIE EILISH.”, “Baazigar” and “GNARLEY!”.

Tickets are on sale through BRED’s official website at www.bredabudhabi.com,Ticketmaster and platinumlist. Visitors can get their hands on tickets to the BRED Opening Party on 26 April for AED 150. Access to concerts on 27 April includes BRED Plus passes at AED 195, BRED Fanatic passes at AED 295 and BRED VIP passes at AED 345. Offered exclusively on a first-come first-serve basis, visitors can also pick up their Festival Pass at AED 495, guaranteeing them access to the complete festival experience. THE BRED ARENA doors will open at 8 pm.

Visit http://www.bredabudhabi.com for more information about the festival and follow its social media channels for updates on festival timings, prices and the latest news.

Website: bredabudhabi.com

Instagram & TikTok: @bredabudhabi

The post Regional And International Hip-Hop And EDM Artists To Headline BRED Abu Dhabi Presented By Hypebeast first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Ufficio Stampa