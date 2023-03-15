Regulators vow to watch Aussie banks closely amid hopes worst is over

by Vittorio Ferla
16 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
regulators-vow-to-watch-aussie-banks-closely-amid-hopes-worst-is-over


Australia’s top financial regulators have sought to highlight the strength of local banks, as bank shares edged higher on Wednesday.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Regulators vow to watch Aussie banks closely amid hopes worst is over

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: