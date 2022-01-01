release-of-indian-blockbuster-‘rrr’-postponed-as-omicron-surges-across-india

The Jan. 7 theatrical release of S.S. Rajamouli’s much anticipated blockbuster “RRR” has been indefinitely postponed as the omicron variant of coronavirus surges across India. “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film,” the “RRR” team tweeted. “Our sincere thanks to all the fans and […]

