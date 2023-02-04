Religion Events In The San Fernando Valley Area, Feb. 4-11

First Christian Church of North Hollywood on Colfax Avenue at Moorpark Street. (Google Street View) Here is a sampling of upcoming faith gatherings in the San Fernando Valley area.

Feb. 4 Sherman Oaks Lutheran Church: Contemporary service, 5 p.m. Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Also, a traditional/blended service, 10 a.m. Feb. 5. The Rev. Titus Utecht is the pastor. February newsletter, the Oakleaves: bit.ly/3X23bYC. Location, 14847 Dickens St. 818-789-0215. http://www.facebook.com/ShermanOaksLutheran. shermanoakslutheran.org

Feb. 5 Fifth Sunday after Epiphany: Two services, 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday’s service bulletin: bit.ly/3h83EUS. This week’s newsletter: http://www.popwh.org/happenings.html. Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 5700 Rudnick Ave., Woodland Hills. 818-346-6968. Email: office@popwh.org.

What Lies Beneath the Surface: The Rev. Michael McMorrow explains the message at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. services. The church’s February theme is “Curiosity as a Super Power.” Center for Spiritual Living, 17622 Chatsworth St., Granada Hills. 818-363-8136. http://www.facebook.com/csl.granadahills. This week’s details: bit.ly/3HuXnRB

Justification on the Soccer Field: The Rev. Christina Chambers explains the message, based on Romans 3:21-26, 9 and 11 a.m. services. The February “Spire” newsletter: bit.ly/3l9TSZu. First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave., Northridge. 818-360-1831. http://www.fpcgh.org; http://www.facebook.com/fpcgh/

Shine! – Fifth Sunday after Epiphany: The Rev. Timothy Jenks explains the message, based on Matthew 5:13-20, at 9:30 a.m. Sermons are recorded and available to watch on the church’s Facebook and website. Canoga Park Lutheran Church, 7357 Jordan Ave. 818-348-5714. http://www.facebook.com/canoga.park.lutheran.church; http://www.cplchurch.org

Fifth Sunday after Epiphany: The Rev. Janet Hansted delivers the message, 9:30 a.m. Check here for the bulletin for the service: (www.stlukelutheran.com/events-1). St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5312 Comercio Way, Woodland Hills. 818-346-3070. http://www.stlukelutheran.com

Getting Lost and Needing a Cairn: The Rev. Jonathan B. Hall explains the message, based on Matthew 7:1-14 and 24-29, at the 10 a.m. service. First Christian Church of North Hollywood, 4390 Colfax Ave. 818-763-8218. http://www.fccnh.org. Details in the newsletter for this Sunday: bit.ly/3Jz1eQl

This Is the One…the Three..the One – Communion Sunday: The Rev. Douglas Dickson explains the message, based on John 1:29-34, at the 10 a.m. service (English-language). The Rev. Ralph Kwon delivers the message at the 11:30 a.m. service (Korean-language). The February newsletter: bit.ly/3HuWpF0. Northridge United Methodist Church, 9650 Reseda Blvd. 818-886-1555. northridgeumc.org

Reseda Church of Christ: The Rev. Dewayne Winrow delivers the message, 10 a.m. Location, 7806 Reseda Blvd. 818-342-4755. http://www.facebook.com/ResedaChurch. Church website: bit.ly/3jl8LaQ

What Is Our Center?: The Rev. Matthew McHale, with worship associate Linda Fitzgerald, at the 10:30 a.m. service. Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church, 7304 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park. 818-887-6101. http://www.emersonuuc.org

Communion Sunday – Fifth Sunday after Epiphany: 10:30 a.m. service. North Hollywood United Methodist Church, 4832 Tujunga Ave. 818-763-8231. http://www.facebook.com/nohofumc1

Love – I Am Loved and Lifted Up: The Rev. Sue Rubin shares her perspective on the topic of the month at the 11 a.m. service. The February theme is based on 1 Peter 3:8. Unity Burbank – Center for Spiritual Awareness, 637 S. Victory Blvd., Burbank. 818-841-4037. Watch the service on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/unityburbank. Details on the church and services in the “Words of Light” February newsletter: bit.ly/3DCne8V

Feb. 10 Shabbat at Temple Judea: 6:15 p.m. Location, 5429 Lindley Ave., Tarzana. 818-758-3800. templejudea.com. Details: bit.ly/3u20TvJ

Shabbat at Temple Beth Emet: Rabbi Mark H. Sobel leads the service, 7 p.m. Find the congregation’s “Chai Times” newsletter for February on the website. Location, 600 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank. 818-843-4787. http://www.templebethemet.com

Feb. 11 Food drive for CSUN Food Pantry: The Community Concerns Committee at First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills holds a non-perishable food drive to help stock the food pantry at Cal State University, Northridge, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and also, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 12. The pantry benefits students who do not have much income for food while school is in session. Current needs: canned soups and other canned goods, pasta and dry boxed goods; also, hygiene items including deodorant, soap, feminine products and shampoos. No glass containers or past date items. Drive-thru and a church volunteer will unload your donation. Location, 10400 Zelzah Ave., Northridge. 818-360-1831. http://www.fpcgh.org/outreach. Details and current needs for the CSUN Food Pantry here: bit.ly/3ch6IRl and here: bit.ly/3TeJiNe

Mass and Anointing of the Sick – Observance of World Day of the Sick and the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes: Archbishop José H. Gomez celebrates the Mass, 12:30 p.m. The bilingual Mass includes anointing of the sick, blessing of caregiver hands and blessing with water from the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France. Attendees receive Lourdes water and holy card. The Mass is co-presented by the Order of Malta – Los Angeles. The Mass will be live streamed on youtube.com/olacathedral and facebook.com/olacathedral. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., Los Angeles. olacathedral.org

Feb. 12 Italian Catholic Club of Santa Clarita: The group hosts a Valentine’s Dinner, noon. Dancing music by Valery Moiseyev. Cost $45 (includes meal and a complimentary glass of wine). Reservations and payment required by Feb. 7. Location, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Parish Hall, 23223 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita. Make a reservation to Anna Riggs, 661-645-7877. Email: italians@iccscv.org

Feb. 23 The University Series: A Roman Catholic, multi-parish adult education program during the season of Lent begins today and runs through March 31. Choose from 67 presentations scheduled during 6-weeks at 15 participating parishes in the San Fernando Valley and Ventura County. FAQ details (helpful hint: go to Ventura Classes to make selection and pay for classes): ventura.theuniversityseries.org/faq. Season pass $75. Individual classes are $5. Register, purchase the pass and see the class schedule here: ventura.theuniversityseries.org/classes. Email: office@theuniversityseries.org. 805-496-0222. http://www.theuniversityseries.org

