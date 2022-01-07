relive-john-mulaney,-ex-anna-marie-tendler’s-relationship-before-split

Closing their chapter. After six years, John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler pulled the plug on their marriage, but their relationship appeared picture-perfect to plenty of fans.

The duo tied the knot in July 2014 in upstate New York with several of Mulaney’s former Saturday Night Live coworkers in attendance. “On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman,” Mulaney gushed via Instagram one day after the nuptials. “I wish I could live it over and over again.”

Three months later, the Big Mouth star went into detail about life at home with Tendler and the pair’s puppy, Petunia.

“That’s my wife and daughter,” he teased during an October 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a photo of the makeup guru and the dog flashed on the screen. “It’s fun to have a French bulldog puppy. It’s like having a baby that’s also a grandma.”

The following year, during his Comeback Kid tour, Mulaney got honest about the pressures he and Tendler both felt to start a family. He continued to discuss his opinion on having children while promoting his kids’ special, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

“When I see people interact with kids, I was always like, ‘Why are you talking down to them?’” Mulaney told Entertainment Weekly in December 2019. “‘Why are you crouching on the floor talking in a high voice?’ I don’t recall needing that as a kid.”

At the time, he noted that he and Tendler both wanted to focus on their careers before thinking about expanding their family. “I get to travel, do stand-up, and our relationship is so wonderful,” he said. “It’s just something I wouldn’t want to change.”

One year later, news broke that the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor voluntarily checked into a rehab facility seeking help for drug and alcohol addiction. Prior to relapsing, Mulaney was sober for over a decade.

“It was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020. “It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime. He had too much time in his own head.”

Mulaney left the Pennsylvania treatment center after 60 days, continuing recovery in an outpatient program. In May 2021, Us confirmed he and Tendler called it quits. He officially filed for divorce two months later.

As news of his breakup made headlines, the Documentary Now! writer moved on with Olivia Munn. He announced in September 2021 that they had a baby on the way.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

