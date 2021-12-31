cronaca

Remembering Betty White, Whose Timeless Humor Made Her One of the Greatest Comedians in TV History

by Ufficio Stampa
31 December 2021
remembering-betty-white,-whose-timeless-humor-made-her-one-of-the-greatest-comedians-in-tv-history

Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, was perhaps the greatest comic tactician in the history of television. That’s distinct from comic acting, although White was, of course, a very fine actor. What set White apart was her unerring ability to find not just the joke, but the thing behind the joke: It […]

