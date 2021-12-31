remembering-betty-white,-whose-timeless-humor-made-her-one-of-the-greatest-comedians-in-tv-history

Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, was perhaps the greatest comic tactician in the history of television. That’s distinct from comic acting, although White was, of course, a very fine actor. What set White apart was her unerring ability to find not just the joke, but the thing behind the joke: It […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, was perhaps the greatest comic tactician in the history of television. That’s distinct from comic acting, although White was, of course, a very fine actor. What set White apart was her unerring ability to find not just the joke, but the thing behind the joke: It […]
Condividi:
Like this: