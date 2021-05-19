MONDO

Remembering Charles Grodin, Whose ‘Heartbreak Kid’ Performance Was Both Charming and Cringe-Worthy

by Marco Sparta
19 May 2021
There’s only one actor on earth who could sell a line like “There’s no deceit in the cauliflower,” and he passed away today. It’s been said that “The Graduate” could have made Charles Grodin a star, had the actor only accepted the role that eventually went to Dustin Hoffman. Such “what ifs” are impossible to […]

