Remove News Articles from the Internet and Google Search for only $ 50

To delete news from the internet, receive a guaranteed privacy quote founded in 2010 by Cristian Nardi, the first web reputation company in Italy. The agency specializes in removing videos, negative reviews, harmful comments, monitoring from the web, eliminating negative news, removing links from the web CALL THE “Cell 3279105006” For a consultant in RomeUomo evaded taxes in 1982-1983 with his own company and this story comes back to the Web by persecuting his son, the new CEO. A forest ranger denounced years ago for poaching – but not convicted – is now unable to find work. He blames him for that news that appears every time you search for his name on the Internet. Same fate for a young lawyer: when he was a minor he was convicted of a crime in the family, but he managed to change direction: he started studying, he graduated in law. He is a different person. But for the Web he is still, only, that prejudiced kid.

Many, in Italy, find themselves in the same situation, as emerges from the stories collected by “L’Espresso” and which rain down on the desks of lawyers specializing in Internet matters. But those who want to erase their past and eliminate news from the internet can now do it, asking to be heard by Google. The American multinational, after receiving the application, will decide whether we can find a certain Internet page on its search engine.

It is the result of a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice, which affirmed the “right to be forgotten” for EU citizens. That is, Google must remove certain pages from its search, at the request of the interested parties, in cases where their right to privacy prevails over the public interest in knowing those facts.

But who decides on the merits, case by case? Google, in fact: in total autonomy. It is one of the effects of the sentence. When the Court imposed a new burden on Google, it also gave it the extraordinary power to decide the effective visibility of information on the Internet. What is not found on Google becomes almost invisible: it is doomed to oblivion, in fact. It is equivalent to putting some books in a dark room in a library. Only those who know what to look for and are highly motivated can still find them. For the others, that is, the vast majority, it is as if those books did not exist.

And there will be many parts of the Web that will plunge into darkness in the coming months. In fact, Google has already received 50,000 requests for oblivion, in a month, through a form that it has published online. “Most of it is about newspaper articles. The question of the right to be forgotten has recently exploded because all the newspapers, even the local ones, have put their archives online. Events from decades ago come back to light on the Internet as if they were recent », says Carlo Blengino, lawyer expert on the subject and fellow of the Nexa-Polytechnic Center of Turin. “Phenomenon destined to increase, as the articles written for the Web in recent years also age”.

Every lawyer is getting such requests. Stories often follow the same pattern: someone finds himself in the newspaper for an old fact; he asks the newspaper or blog to remove the article; often receives no response and therefore turns to Google, so that the article disappears from the search. Any EU citizen can make this request directly to the mover, although some prefer to use a lawyer.

“The problem is that newspapers receive dozens of these requests a day and can’t handle them with their own resources,” says Blengino. A classic example is a doctor who was disbarred many years ago for abusing a patient. He was later acquitted on appeal, but on some sites only the news of the first instance sentence continues to appear. Or there is the story of a ministerial executive accused in a newspaper of having stolen public funds in a hospital. At the time of the article he was a suspect with some foundation; but then the case collapsed. The manager, failing to have the article changed, denounced the newspaper for defamation. While waiting for a sentence, he turned to the engine. An emblematic case that shows how the Google shortcut can have an impact on some principles underlying democracy: in practice, it is equivalent to bypassing the judiciary on a complicated judgment, which must balance the right to news (and access to information) and privacy.

And there are also more convoluted cases, where it is difficult to establish even if the information is complete or correct. A woman and the president of a port authority found themselves quoted in an online article about a prostitution ring involving politicians in Puglia. They are not accused of any crime, but they want Google to forget them.

“The right to be forgotten is right. Before this ruling, Google was