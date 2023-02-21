Rent shock ahead as warnings grow of bust in new home market by pappa2200 21 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The housing industry fears new home construction will fall to a 10-year low, while there are warnings rents will soar more than 11 per cent over the coming year. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Rent shock ahead as warnings grow of bust in new home market” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Rent shock ahead as warnings grow of bust in new home market”