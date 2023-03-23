rep.-banks-demanding-answers-from-west-point-regarding-school’s-pronoun-play-acting

Third District Congressman Jim Banks is one of at least two lawmakers demanding answers from West Point Academy regarding the school’s role-playing exercise for cadets on “respecting the pronouns people prefer.”

Banks, along with Republican Representative Michael Waltz of Florida, sent a letter to West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland.

Banks told Fox News that cadets were forced to participate in preferred pronoun play acting during training time allotted to prevent sexual assault in the military.

He also said the exercise exemplifies how divisive and radical left wing ideologies are creeping into the nation’s service academies and that he, and Waltz, will continue to hold accountable partisan officials who he said are poisoning the military with wokeness.

Vittorio Rienzo