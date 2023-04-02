rep.-darrell-issa-explains-injustices-behind-trump-indictment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money payments made out to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, several sources reported on Thursday.

The jury’s decision comes after an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump announced his campaign for the 2024 presidential race in November of last year.

The felony indictment is expected to be made public on Tuesday. Trump is expected to be arraigned next week.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R) of California’s 48th District joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss, in detail, the specific injustices behind the indictment.

Vito Califano