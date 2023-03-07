rescues-made,-but-no-injuries-after-fire-at-hickory-village-apartments-in-mishawaka

At least three people trapped inside Hickory Village Apartments in Mishawaka were rescued after a fire broke out.

Crews were called just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, to the complex. There were no injuries, but a cat perished in the blaze.

Damage due to smoke was reported in several dwellings. The American Red Cross is helping at least one family whose apartment was considered a total loss.

So far, there’s no word regarding the cause of the blaze.

