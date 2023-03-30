researchers-create-detailed-mars-map-with-images-from-uae’s-mission-to-red-planet





Researchers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have created a new map of Mars, using observations from the country’s mission to the Red Planet, the UAE Center for Space Science said in a statement on Thursday.

The map shows the planet through the lens of the UAE’s Hope Probe – the first Arab-led planetary exploration mission, which began around three years ago with the aim of trying to understand the planet’s atmosphere and weather systems better.

“The complete Mars Map brings the UAE and the Arab world another step closer to achieving Emirates Mars Mission’s (EMM) ambitious goal to provide a complete global picture of the Martian climate,” research scientist Dimitra Atri from the Center for Space Science said in a statement.

The probe was launched into space on July 20, 2020, and began orbiting Mars on February 9 the year after.

The ‘Mars Map’ combines more than 3,000 observations of the planet into one single image, taken over a period of two years. The map shows regions and features of Mars such as polar ice caps, mountains, volcanoes, remnants of ancient rivers, lakes, valleys, and impact craters.

Scientists hope making the map publicly available will help researchers and scientists study Mars.

