Retail stocks to be a casualty of Australia’s property plunge

by Mata
11 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
retail-stocks-to-be-a-casualty-of-australia’s-property-plunge


As Jarden analysts predict house price falls of more than 20 per cent, stock watchers worry about the outlook for the nation’s biggest retailers.

Mata

0 comments on “Retail stocks to be a casualty of Australia’s property plunge

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: