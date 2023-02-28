reuters-exclusively-reported-that-broadcom-faces-eu-antitrust-warning-on-$61-billion-vmware-deal

Reuters exclusively reported that U.S. chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO.O) is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware (VMW.N) in the coming weeks. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal – which was announced last year as the second largest of its kind globally – would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components that interoperate with VMware’s software. Broadcom shares have since pared gains.

