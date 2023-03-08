reuters-exclusively-revealed-that-microsoft-is-set-to-win-eu-nod-on-activision-with-licensing-offer

Reuters exclusively revealed that Microsoft’s offer of licensing deals with rivals are likely to address EU antitrust concerns over its $69 billion bid for Call of Duty maker Activision, potentially helping it to clear a major regulatory hurdle. Activision shares gained 1.8% in pre-market trading following the Reuters story.
