reuters-first-to-report-that-airbus-and-qatar-airways-settle-a350-jet-dispute

|Reuters was first to report Airbus settled a major dispute with Qatar Airways over paint and surface damage on A350 jets. Reuters also exclusively reported on January 31 that the two companies were nearing an agreement to settle the $2 billion dispute following political intervention. On February 1 Reuters provided new details and revealed a deal was in sight the same day. Two hours later, Airbus and Qatar Airways duly confirmed the deal.
