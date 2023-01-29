reuters-reveals-baidu-in-talks-to-sell-majority-stake-in-iqiyi,-china’s-answer-to-netflix

Reuters was first to report that China’s internet search engine giant Baidu is in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI, China’s answer to Netflix, in a deal that could value all of iQIYI at about $7 billion. Baidu, which owns 53% of iQIYI and holds more than 90% of its shareholder voting rights, plans to sell all its holdings in the Chinese video streaming services firm.

Vittorio Ferla