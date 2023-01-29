reuters-reveals-biden-administration-drafting-executive-order-to-simplify-space-rules

Reuters exclusively reported that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations. The order would be part of a push to modernize U.S. space regulation, which has failed to keep up with the increasingly ambitious pace of private-sector investment and development.

Vittorio Rienzo